Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of CJ traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,937. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.80.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$140.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

