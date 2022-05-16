Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 147,518 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,984,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,212 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56.

