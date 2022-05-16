Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,725 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $4,863,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.90. 402,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $67.27 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

