Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 531,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.75. 3,105,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406,740. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.02 and a one year high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

