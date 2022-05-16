Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $552,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 522,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,896. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $70.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.