Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 495,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,431,000 after buying an additional 63,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $96.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,608. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $92.88 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

