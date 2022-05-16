Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $6.85 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 84,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $77.32. 3,438,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,324. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.