Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $6.85 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 84,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $77.32. 3,438,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,324. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
