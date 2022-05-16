CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.62 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.65. 1,195,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

