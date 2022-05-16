Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) is CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s 7th Largest Position

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Caribou Biosciences comprises about 1.5% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned approximately 0.69% of Caribou Biosciences worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRBU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NASDAQ:CRBU traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $591.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 682.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

