Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 19620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$31.73 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00.
About Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR)
Featured Articles
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.