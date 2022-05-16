Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 19620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$31.73 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00.

About Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

