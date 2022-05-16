Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 8.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 13,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,799,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

The stock has a market cap of $852.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 47.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 74.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $88,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

