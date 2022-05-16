Cat Token Price Tops $0.11 (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $709,329.16 and $430.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cat Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

