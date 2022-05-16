CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.34 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $150.07 million and $11.34 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,076,729 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

