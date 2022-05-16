Cellframe Market Cap Tops $10.05 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Cellframe has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cellframe has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $285,257.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007119 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

CELL uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,726,249 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

According to CryptoCompare,

Cellframe Coin Trading

