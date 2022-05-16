Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $96.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Celsius by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. 25,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,924. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.19 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

