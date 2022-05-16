CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 295,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,991 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 131,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

