Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGAU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after buying an additional 141,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 113,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

