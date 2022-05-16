C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.44. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.