Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Bought by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $83,899,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after buying an additional 3,034,351 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 70.2% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 224.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,735,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,871,000 after buying an additional 1,238,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.05.

CHNG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. 740,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,043. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.