ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $275,893.50 and $13,956.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,072.95 or 0.99987523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00038727 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001302 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.