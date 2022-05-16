China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of LFC opened at $7.19 on Thursday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
