China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of LFC opened at $7.19 on Thursday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

