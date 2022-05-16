Christopher Gerald Hutter Purchases 4,592 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter purchased 4,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $68,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYNL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.51. 19,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,726. The company has a market cap of $158.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synalloy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

