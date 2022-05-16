Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) Insider Acquires £20,400 in Stock

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) insider Simon Holden bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,151.03).

Shares of LON:CHRY opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.63) on Monday. Chrysalis Investments Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 115.34 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.43 ($3.45). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.47.

Get Chrysalis Investments alerts:

About Chrysalis Investments (Get Rating)

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.