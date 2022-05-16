Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chuy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.03. 110,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,706. The company has a market cap of $417.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.