CIBC Cuts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$22.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.63.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

