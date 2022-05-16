Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 4.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 452,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,634,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,904,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,085 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,249,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,789,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.