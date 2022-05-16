Citigroup Boosts Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $7.50

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

PAYO opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.64. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Payoneer Global by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

