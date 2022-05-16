Citigroup Inc. Has $29.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $29,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $261.61 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.