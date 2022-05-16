Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 113,560 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,542,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 157,413 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 152,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.95. 621,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,455,039. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

