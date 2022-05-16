Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 113,560 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

C stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

