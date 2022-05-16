Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 215,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.69. 197,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.50. The firm has a market cap of $470.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.