Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $13.31 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $194.46. The stock had a trading volume of 81,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,108. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.