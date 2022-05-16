Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $9.90 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.93. 17,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.14. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

