Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.38. 99,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,511. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

