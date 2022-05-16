Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,442 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

Shares of LLY traded up $11.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.83. 107,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,259. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $193.11 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.22 and its 200-day moving average is $266.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.