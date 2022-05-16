Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will report $177.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.90 million. Civeo posted sales of $154.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $668.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $655.40 million, with estimates ranging from $633.90 million to $676.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $21,805,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,125 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,915 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVEO traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,823. Civeo has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $374.21 million, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.99.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.