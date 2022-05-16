CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in April

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CKHUY stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 229,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

