CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in April

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of CKHUY stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 229,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.16.
CK Hutchison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CK Hutchison (CKHUY)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.