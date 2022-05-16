Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Clearway Energy also reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 652,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,957. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,069.23%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

