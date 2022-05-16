CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Acquires Shares of 6,000 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Roblox comprises about 0.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 81.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 80.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 22.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 67,884,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,596,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.