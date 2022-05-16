Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $66.38, but opened at $64.20. Cloudflare shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 27,867 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,056 shares of company stock worth $66,892,149. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.