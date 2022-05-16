Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,335.23.

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,094. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

