Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of JVA opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

