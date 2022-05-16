Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of JVA opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.
About Coffee (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
