Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,767. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

