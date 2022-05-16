Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 2nd

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $79.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $74.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.