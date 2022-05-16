Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 37.7% in April

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

CRZBY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. 57,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,259. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.26) to €7.80 ($8.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

