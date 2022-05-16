Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of CGEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 753,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,548. The company has a market cap of $134.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

