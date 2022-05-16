Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to post $78.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.90 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $315.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.12 million to $326.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $351.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $242,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. 75,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,350. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $477.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.