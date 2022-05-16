Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

