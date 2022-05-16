Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 286,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 123,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 198.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock opened at $132.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $128.31 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.