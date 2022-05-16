Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

